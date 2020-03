The giant Mario Kart R/C racer was cool, but Mario on Mario races don't do a great job of bringing the game out of the Wii and into the real world (even the slot racer set doesn't quite do the trick). However, these new mini R/C toys from Brando are a different story. Each rechargeable, iPod shuffle-sized racer comes with a 6-direction IR controller and shell and banana accessories. Plus, it comes in Mario, Luigi, Koopa and Yoshi varieties. Available for $US24 each.







[Brando]