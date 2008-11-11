Microsoft's Skydiving Mouse Ad Doesn't Make a Whole Lot of Sense

I hate the term viral videos. I mean, if you're a company trying to get "buzz" with the "kids," you want to create them. But you can't create viral videos, they become viral on their own. When a company makes a stab at it more often than not it's some nonsensical clip that sort of looks like it was produced by amateurs but obviously was financed by a giant multinational corporation. Case in point: this insane Microsoft spot involving British bikers and a skydiving mouse. Yeah, I get it, "expect more from your mouse." But if its an ad, how about some info on the product you're advertising? This isn't funny or interesting enough to stand on its own and doesn't actually tell us what it's supposed to be pitching. [Adivertido via NotCot.org]