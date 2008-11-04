As we pointed out in our Windows 7 walkthrough, one of the biggest improvements to the UI is the taskbar. It is hard to explain new features like "Peek" and how the functionality of the taskbar has evolved without actually showing you how it works—so this video should do a lot to clear things up. All-in-all it looks like a major upgrade. [Lifehacker via NeoWin]
Microsoft's Guided Tour of the Windows 7 Taskbar
