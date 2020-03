After a Jefferies Group analyst cut Microsoft's 2009 revenue forecasts, Microsoft's stock fell to its lowest levels since 1998.

The projections were reduced due to "downward pressure on PC unit sales", not Vista or lawsuits. And indeed, when you study Microsoft's decline the past few months that's right in line with the S&P 500, it's tough to blame anything but the generally crappy economy. [Seattle PI and Yahoo]