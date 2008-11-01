Microsoft Parks 'I'm a PC' Recording Kiosks Outside Apple Stores

It appears that Microsoft is starting to get more aggressive with that $US300 million marketing blitz. The new tactic? Setting up large kiosks outside Apple stores where visitors can record their own "I'm a PC" video. The image above comes from an Apple store in England where a trio of Microsoft staffers will attempt to intercept Apple store patrons and convert them over the course of the next few days. Details are scarce on where these kiosks are going to be located—or whether the campaign will even come to the states. That having been said, have you seen one of these "I'm a PC" kiosks lately? [AppleInsider]