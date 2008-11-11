Microsoft Drops Xbox 360 Price Again, Now Starting At $299

Microsoft really don't want you to buy a PS3 or Wii this Christmas. They really, really want you to board the Xbox train to gaming Nirvana. And to help convince you that their way of thinking is pretty accurate, they've cut the price of all three versions of their Xbox 360 console.
Starting today, you can pick up the Arcade model Xbox 360 for $299, a full $100 cheaper than the Wii and $50 cheaper than the previous RRP. The standard and Elite models each get a $100 price cut as well, dropping down to $399 and $549 respectively.
We try not to take sides in any gaming console war - we prefer to spread our love across all three in a virtual orgy of entertainment - this price drop makes the 360 one hell of an attractive purchase, especially when you look at the New Xbox Exprerience launching in a couple of weeks, plus the stellar lineup of games hitting shelves like Fable II, Gears of War II and the console agnostic Guitar Hero: World Tour and Rock Band.
Christmas comes early with Xbox price drops Xbox 360 now starts at $299.00 RRP
SYDNEY 11 November 2008 - Microsoft today has lowered the price of the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system in Australia to a starting price of AU$299.00 RRP* - less than half the RRP price1 of the next cheapest hi-definition console in the country.
With Christmas just around the corner, all Xbox consoles will come with complimentary games for a limited time at participating retailers.
"Gaming is set to be one of the hottest categories this year. Consoles are a great gift for the whole family. Now that we're making gaming even more affordable Australians can have more fun for less this holiday," said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox group product marketing manager, Australia and New Zealand. "Xbox 360 is the cheapest next-gen console on the market2, has the biggest number of next-gen games and it's the home of Xbox LIVE, the largest social network on TV,"
"The Xbox 360 also has an amazing line up of games this festive season including Lips, Fable 2, Gears of War 2 and Guitar Hero: World Tour, making it a great present for the whole family," added Hinton.
Xbox 360 Range New RRP Previous RRP Saving on previous RRP Xbox 360 Arcade $299 $349 $50 Xbox 360 $399 $499 $100 Xbox 360 Elite $549 $649 $100
The Xbox 360 offers a collection of over 300 games, with more titles than any other games console. The power of Xbox LIVE also connects over 14 million people worldwide to the things they love - from game demos, hundreds of multiplayer games and other downloadable content.
"At the end of the month Xbox owners will be able to download a new user interface for their consoles, effectively updating the console. The New Xbox Experience is cleaner and more user-friendly and will allow users to create online parties, chat with friends, share pictures, create avatars of themselves and much more," added Hinton.
The full contents of the three entertainment systems are: • Xbox 360 Arcade (RRP AU$299.00*): Great for those looking to hit the ground running and allow consumers to customise as they wish. Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, wireless controller, and composite AV cable, 256MB Memory and Xbox LIVE 5 Arcade 5 game compilation disc including Pac-Man Championship Edition and UNO. • Xbox 360 (RRP AU$399.00*): With a 60GB hard drive it's a LIVE-ready experience for fans of interactive entertainment. Includes the Xbox 360 video game console and entertainment system, 60GB hard drive, Wireless Controller, Xbox 360 headset, component High Definition AV cable and an Ethernet Connectivity Cable. • Xbox 360 Elite (RRP AU$549.00*): For those looking for a premium experience the Elite offers twice the storage of the Xbox 360 and a stylish black finish. Includes the black Xbox 360 Elite video game and entertainment system, 120GB hard drive, wireless controller, Xbox 360 headset, component HD AV cable, HDMI cable, an Ethernet Connectivity Cable and a complimentary 30-day trial Xbox LIVE® Gold membership. - ends -