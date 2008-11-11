Microsoft Drops Xbox 360 Price Again, Now Starting At $299

Microsoft really don't want you to buy a PS3 or Wii this Christmas. They really, really want you to board the Xbox train to gaming Nirvana. And to help convince you that their way of thinking is pretty accurate, they've cut the price of all three versions of their Xbox 360 console.

Starting today, you can pick up the Arcade model Xbox 360 for $299, a full $100 cheaper than the Wii and $50 cheaper than the previous RRP. The standard and Elite models each get a $100 price cut as well, dropping down to $399 and $549 respectively.

We try not to take sides in any gaming console war - we prefer to spread our love across all three in a virtual orgy of entertainment - this price drop makes the 360 one hell of an attractive purchase, especially when you look at the New Xbox Exprerience launching in a couple of weeks, plus the stellar lineup of games hitting shelves like Fable II, Gears of War II and the console agnostic Guitar Hero: World Tour and Rock Band.