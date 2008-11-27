Micron Demos Super-Fast Solid-State Drives Running At 1GB Per Second

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Micron touted its super-fast RealSSD drives with 250MBps speed a few months back, but now its demonstrated a tech that'll blow them out of the water: 1GBps transfer rates. It's a bit cheaty since it uses two SSDs for a total of 16 data channels to access the flash memory, but that does give it a 200,000 input/output operations per second speed. And that's too fast for SATA II's bandwidth cap, so Micron had to use PCI Express. It's a technology demonstrator, but Micron apparently plans to commercialise it "soon". [Electronista]

