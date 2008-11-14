Mgestyk Gesture Control Works With Wiimote, Turns You Into Real Jedi

If the possibility of controlling all your PC applications Minority Report-style wasn't enough to get you excited about Mgestyk Technologies' gesture control system, the company's now showing off its ability to work with other input devices. The disembodied hands of Mgestyk employees go all Jedi on us this time around, using a Nintendo Wiimote as a lightsaber and the extra hand to "Force Push." There's even a multiplayer mode! Once again, availability and pricing details were scarce, but the company said it would be demoing its tech at the Montreal International Game Summit next week. [Mgestyk]