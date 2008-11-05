Meizu's M8 iPhone Clone To Hit US Shores by Christmas Eve

We recently mentioned that Meizu's M8 iPhone clonephone was really coming to the shops in China at the end of the year, but according to the head of the company, things'll be happening a bit sooner than that.

J.Wong himself has suggested that it'll be on sale in China no later than the 30th of this month, with Wi-Fi disabled as per China's legal requirements. A fully-enabled Indian version will follow... and then Europe, Hong Kong and the US should be happening by December 24th. The price has been fleshed out a little as well: the 8GB one should go for about $US350, and the 16GB for $US420. So it's not long until Apple's lawyers can get their mitts on one, and see how much cloning has gone on. [Electronista]