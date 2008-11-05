Math Lamp Requires You To Number Crunch For Light

The arithmetic-challenged should avoid this lamp at all costs, because to turn it on, you're required to correctly solve a math problem. From the looks of this Mingyu Jeung creation, problems appear to be of the simple add/subtract/multiply/divide variety, so you don't need to be a math major to safely navigate your home. But if you're really bad at math, look on the "bright" side—you'll save a lot on your power bill! [Yanko Design]