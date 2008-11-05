Math Lamp Requires You To Number Crunch For Light

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The arithmetic-challenged should avoid this lamp at all costs, because to turn it on, you're required to correctly solve a math problem. From the looks of this Mingyu Jeung creation, problems appear to be of the simple add/subtract/multiply/divide variety, so you don't need to be a math major to safely navigate your home. But if you're really bad at math, look on the "bright" side—you'll save a lot on your power bill! [Yanko Design]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

