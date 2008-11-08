Massive Losses in Bloody Job Massacre at Circuit City Corporate

In a gloomy economy, Circuit City manages to be a dark beacon of "Hey, at least I don't work there" optimism. With 155 stores shuttered, the bloody axe now falls to corporate, several email tips are telling us. "Massive layoffs" says one, while another tells us "over 600" will be gone by the end of the day. No memo, no severance (not even the crappy one). Just a box to put your stuff in waiting at your cubicle, or if you're lucky, a chat in your manager's office. At least one tipster reports that the police are on hand. Not good. More as we get it.