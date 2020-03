Gaming on the iPhone and iPod touch could be great with the addition of a gamepad handle: the promise of the iControlPad comes to mind. But the iPhone platform doesn't deserve two giant foam handles that do nothing but ruin the sleek lines of the device, providing no buttons, no extra battery life, and no added functionality. Hell, the thing doesn't even look comfortable to hold. It's available for pre-order now and costs a whopping $US50. For foam. [Crunchgear]