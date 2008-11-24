Marantz Dock Does Wireless Bluetooth Streaming From Your iPod

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This IS301 dock system from Marantz looks pretty swish, particularly as the dock part can be rotated for wall-mounting, but it's a little confusing. It adds Bluetooth remote streaming to your hi-fi, which is nice, can charge iPods (including touch, but not iPhone) when it's powered up, and it allows for direct control of Marantz receivers, but what's up with the S-video out on the base station?

Does that mean wireless video streaming from an iPod? From the press releases looks like perhaps not: there's only A2DP Bluetooth profiles, and there's mention of a Cat5 network cable connecting the base unit to another extender unit with the S-video socket. But that'd make it wired, right? Anyway, it's due out in Japan in January, with a $US270 price tag putting it in the audiophile category. [AVWatch]

