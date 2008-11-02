Manual Firmware Upgrade for Impatient G1 Owners

If November 11th seems like way too long to wait for T-Mobile's RC29 upgrade for the G1, there is a way to manually force an upgrade. It's awfully easy, too: just download the update, move it over to a MicroSD card, and the hard work is pretty much done.

T-Mobile warns that the manual upgrade isn't officially supported, so if you bork your G1 you're probably screwed, but it seems pretty foolproof. There's a big ol' thread discussing it at the T-Mobile forums, and users are reporting forcing the upgrade with no problems. It's not clear what kind of goodies the update brings, but if you're bored and a tiny bit risky, have at it. [MobileCrunch]