The finicky, rubbery controls of the Atari 2600 were as much part of its charm as the classic arcade ports it's known for. And now, for a mere $US15, those bittersweet memories can come to your Windows, Linux or OSX system through this faithful-looking USB recreation of the original Atari 2600 joystick. The peripheral promises compatibility for most emulators and support for up to four simultaneous controllers. We're just glad to see the phallus making a comeback. [Legacy]