Johnny Henry of Laurel, Mississippi claims that the vibrating toilet seat he has concocted "is designed to stimulate," he said. "It's to make you feel good while you are there." In other words, it seduces and stimulates stubborn bowels into action. Mmmm...sounds like how I would like to spend part of my morning between 8 and 9 am (right after two cups of coffee and something with bran in it). The good news is that Henry has developed a prototype and is already pitching it to investors. With any luck, we will all be chillin' in the bathroom with a vibrating seat and a whole pack of 3 ply sometime soon. [Leader Call via Boing Boing]
Man Invents Vibrating Toilet Seat That Helps You Enjoy the Magic Moment
