Man Bra Keeps Your Moobs In Check

I've been staring at this ad for hours and I still can't really figure out who Japanese company Wish Room's Man Bra (or, as Seinfeld fans would probably call it, The Bro) is for. Drag queens unsatisfied with the options at their local Victoria's Secret? Dudes with a fear of nipple chaffing? Kevin James? Either way, this manssiere is promising to make you feel just as purdy as the vaguely Russian-looking man modelling for them. Considering he's not even wearing one, I wonder if he has any idea what he's posing for. [Wish Room via Gizmodo Japan]