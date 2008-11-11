How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I don't know if these MacBook Nanos are a custom hack or if they come from some kind of shady outlet selling retrofitted MSI U100 laptops made to look like shiny—and fictional—Apple notebooks with Mac OS X installed. I do know one thing, though: I wouldn't mind having one, specially seeing the contrast with the MacBook Pro 17. The look needs a little bit more polish, but the specs are good and we like both the black and white models.

Here are its features:

MSI U100 MacBook Nano
Windows XP Pro + Mac OS X 10.5.5
Intel Atom N270 1.6GHz
2G DDRII
10" WSVGA LED (1024x600)
320GB SATA
1kg
MMC/SD/MS 4
Windows XP Pro + Mac OSX Leopard

