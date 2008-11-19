Macbook Air Prototype Escapes Cupertino, Gets Sold on Ebay

A Macforums member who bought an "as-is" Macbook Air from Ebay has ended up with some pretty strange fruit: It's actually an early Air prototype, bearing marks indicating it was built in May 2007, six months before the Air was introduced. It's got a few giveaways: the microphone positioning near the webcam is off, there's no keyboard lighting, no "MacBook Air" legend, it runs an interim build of OS X 10.5 and the bottom is black-coloured aluminium, versus the usual shiny silver. Lord knows how this baby escaped Cupertino's clutches, but escape it did. Does this make it valuable like a prototype stamp to a philatelist? Only another Ebay sale will tell. [Macrumors]