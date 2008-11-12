After being ridiculed for its stability problems and publicly scorned for the Blue Screen of Death by everyone, including—Mrs. Potato head—PC must be really happy today. Specially since this giant iPhone display stuck with a Mac OS X kernel panic was running in a AT&T shop, which abandoned their Windows-based iPhone promo screens for these models running Mac OS X. Or trying to. [MacSoda]
Mac Kernel Panic Strikes iPhone, PC Feels Vindicated
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.