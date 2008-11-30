LumiTable Glowing Plate Mat Shows How Tacky You Can Be Even In the Dark

"Stylish and amazing decoration" says manufacturer Lumigram. "Oh yes!" we say, because we are glad they keep adding glowing class and elegance to our sad dark lives, specially these Holidays. To me, nothing says smart and sophisticated Xmas better than their dashing LumiTable fibre optics table runner, available in elegant red, stylish green, and always-fashionable blue.

The 160 x 30 cm LumiTable come with power adapters, so you can trip over the cables running from your dining table to the electricity socket. For $US196, you can't ask for more. No, no, no. You can't. [Lumigram via 7Gadgets]