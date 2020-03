The toolbag lost by astronaut Heidi Stefanyshyn-Piper last week is quickly becoming the most famous piece of $US100,000 junk floating around in space. In fact, countless nerds have pointed their telescopes into the night sky attempting to catch a glimpse of the backpack-sized bag orbiting the Earth. At least one man has succeeded in this endeavor—and he managed to capture it on video to boot. Hit the video after the break to watch the original "D'oh!" moment.

[ABC News via Crunchgear]