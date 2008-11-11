Logitech Brings Anorexic Wireless DiNovo Keyboard To Macs For $US99

In case you're looking for a stylish and sturdy third-party keyboard option for your Mac, try out Logitech's new diNovo Keyboard Mac Edition. The peripheral features a full-size layout, nineteen shortcut keys for direct access to Mac programs, an integrated number pad, no cords (using 2.4GHz wireless) and a 3-year battery life. We reviewed the diNovo Edge keyboard in August and loved it. This one, at $US99, is about $US60 cheaper without sacrificing too many of the features of its more expensive bigger brother.

Logitech Unveils Elegant diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition

Cordless Keyboard Provides Exceptional Comfort of PerfectStroke

Key System, Convenience of 3-Year Battery Life, Integrated Number Pad

FREMONT, Calif. — Nov. 11, 2008 — Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today unveiled the newest addition to its line of award-winning diNovo keyboards - the Logitech® diNovo Keyboard, Mac® Edition. In addition to offering the exceptionally comfortable typing experience of the Logitech PerfectStroke™ key system, the cordless diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition provides the convenience of a 3-year battery life and an integrated number pad.

"With the recently released diNovo Edge™, Mac Edition, and now this diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition, Logitech is giving people more options when it comes to choosing a keyboard that perfectly complements the Mac design," said Denis Pavillard, vice president of product marketing for Logitech's keyboards and desktops. "While the diNovo Edge keyboard is rechargeable and includes a TouchDisc™ and touch-sensitive volume control, our newest diNovo keyboard has a full-size layout and nineteen shortcut keys that provide quick access to Safari®, iTunes®, Expose®, iChat® and much more."

Featuring the classic diNovo design language, the sleek diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition - with its high-gloss, semi-translucent Plexiglas® frame, sharp angles and thin profile (.87 inches or 22.10 mm from base to key caps) - is an elegant, modern accompaniment to any Mac computer. Plus, when it's time to rest between typing sessions, the built-in, brushed-aluminium palm rest provides a stable, satin-touch base.

For a typing experience that's comfortable and fluid, the diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition features the Logitech PerfectStroke™ key system. PerfectStroke is designed to create longer key travel - 3.2 mm compared to 2.2 mm - than that of typical notebook keyboards, which means that the distance your fingers have to travel to activate a key is optimised for your comfort. And because micro-scissors distribute force evenly across key surfaces, even if you strike the edge of a key, the key stroke still feels the same.

Getting to your favourite applications is as easy as pressing the appropriate F-key. The diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition delivers one-touch access to Mail, Safari, iTunes, Exposé, Cover Flow®, Dashboard, QuickLook and Spaces. In addition, Play, Pause, Mute and Volume buttons simplify media control. (Logitech Control Centre software installation is required for some features.)

Because you often use your Mac computer in busy wireless environments, the diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition employs Logitech's advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology, which dramatically reduces interference, effectively eliminating delays and dropouts. And by optimizing the power management system, Logitech's improved wireless technology enables an impressive 3-year battery life - Logitech's longest.

The diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition can be used with any Mac computer, including the MacBook Air™, iMac®, MacBook® or MacBook® Pro.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech diNovo Keyboard, Mac Edition cordless keyboard is expected to be available in the U.S. and Europe beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $99.99 (U.S.).

