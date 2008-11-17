After promising long ago that Mac software for the Pulse Smartpen was in the works, Livescribe finally delivered on that promise, today announcing that the OS X beta client will be available for download next week. The Mac version of Livescribe Desktop not only does the same things it's PC counterpart can do (digitized notes, Paper Replay audio syncing, handwriting recognition), but it has a couple of new tricks up it's sleeve as well.
Livescribe Pulse Smartpen is Finally Mac Compatible
