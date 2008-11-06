How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Live NFL Games Broadcast To Sprint Phones Starting Tonight

This evening's Browns/Broncos game will be the first to be broadcast live for the first time over the Sprint network. It's one of eight games that will be pushed out live to Sprint fans, but the catch is, it's only games that are being broadcast on the NFL Network, the league's own network that the cable companies love to hate carries a handful of games exclusively, and is available mostly on DirectTV, Dish and FiOS and on a few cable companies as an add-on. So if you're a regular ol' cable subscriber, your Sprint phone is probably the only way to see these games. Full list of compatible phones can be found here: [NFL on Sprint, WSJ]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

