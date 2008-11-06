Live NFL Games Broadcast To Sprint Phones Starting Tonight

This evening's Browns/Broncos game will be the first to be broadcast live for the first time over the Sprint network. It's one of eight games that will be pushed out live to Sprint fans, but the catch is, it's only games that are being broadcast on the NFL Network, the league's own network that the cable companies love to hate carries a handful of games exclusively, and is available mostly on DirectTV, Dish and FiOS and on a few cable companies as an add-on. So if you're a regular ol' cable subscriber, your Sprint phone is probably the only way to see these games. Full list of compatible phones can be found here: [NFL on Sprint, WSJ]