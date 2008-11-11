Limited Edition Wall-E Roomba From Japan Sucks in More Ways Than One

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Limited-edition Wall-E Roomba: that brings to mind a certain image of an already-fairly-cute vacuum bot taking on two puppy dog eyes, an adorable electro-babble voice synth and maybe even an inclination to maintain a little nest of sad artifacts it has horded from your waste in an unseen corner of your giant house. Or at least, um, something that looks like the robot whose actual job was to sweep the floor in the movie? Sadly, this limited edition Wall-E Roomba fails on almost every possible count.

Right, all we get here is a regular Roomba 530 with a movie decal slapped on. Cost? ¥84,500 ($US850 USD)—about a $US550 premium over what the standard 530 will set you back here in the states, sans decal emblazonment. Weeping. Weeping. [Impress Robot Watch (translated)]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

