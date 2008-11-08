How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Lightning Review: Griffin Clarifi iPhone Case

The Gadget: The Griffin Clarifi. It's a polycarbonate iPhone case that features a macro lens. The idea is that you can take close-up shots with your iPhone (from about 4-inches away) but flick the macro lens to the side when it's not in use.

The Price: $US35

The Verdict: It works, and better than I expected. In search of some interesting test subjects, I turned to the latest Chicago magazine, mostly because I haven't had a good steak in forever. With each shot taken from a few inches away, you can judge the Clarifi for yourself.

Without Clarifi

With Clarifi

Without Clarifi

With Clarifi

Which steak would you rather eat? Of course, there's still the worthwhile question of whether or not it's worth $US35 to get macro on your iPhone. But for what it's worth, the case itself feels great in the hand, with just the right mix of plastic and rubber. If you're the type who insists on putting a case on your phone, then why not get something a little extra out of it? Then again, the reception option might be more worthwhile. [Griffin]

