Lightning Review: EyeClops Night Vision Goggles

The Gadget: EyeClops Night Vision Infrared Stealth Goggles, the cheapo-version of the spy favourite that'll allow you to go exploring, play wargames, or stalk your ex-girlfriend in the dark.

The Price: $US80, but going for $US60 just about everywhere.

The Verdict: Good goggles for the price. While they aren't exactly battlefield quality, the goggles work well enough to light up your path in the dark. The close-up setting is okay if you only care about what's right in front of you, but you won't be able to check up on your former lover from a tree without turning on the long-distance setting which will give up your position with a bunch of bright red lights.

Friends who've tried on the goggles complain that the night vision is only displayed in one eye (the other is covered with a piece of plastic), but I think that cameras in both eyes could get more confusing than necessary. The only problem I have is that it takes 6 AA batteries, which is too many to hold on your head comfortably if you're going to be wearing them for a long time. But again, they are way cheaper than the next level of night-vision gear, so if you want to feel and look like you are from the future without spending future prices, these goggles are the way to go.