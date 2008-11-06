How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: Babaka Massage Glasses (Verdict: Face Ticklingly Weird)

The Gadget: Microcomputer Massage Glasses. Available as a freebie if you get China-based company Babaka's posture harness (more on that later)... or about $US10 if you choose to buy one yourself.

The Price: $US10

The Verdict: So apparently these things are supposed to help relax your eyes after hours of staring at a computer. As a blogger, I'm always looking for things to keep my eyesight from getting worse... but the benefits of this product seem a little dubious. After wearing it for a couple of seconds, my face started to go numb and I could feel my contacts drying out. I'm still trying to blink moisture back into them.

These feelers stimulate the pressure points around your eyes. The Chinese are really big on acupressure. I love acupressure too, but this machine feels less health massage and more sensual massage, if you get my drift. Especially since you can set it to cycle through three modes - continuous vibration, slow pulse vibration and fast pulse vibration. Hmmmm.

Oh, and the back brace. My parents insisted I get one to remind myself to sit up straight while I'm working. It kind of works... mostly because every time I start to slouch, it cuts off my circulation and I get light headed. Better posture through oxygen deprivation FTW! [Babaka's site. Chinese only.]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles