Lifemax Sneezer Beam Annihilates Your Allergies With Light

You want to know what snake oil smells like? Take a whiff of the Lifemax Sneezer beam. Oh wait—you can't because your nose is stuffed up. Well, I suggest taking some Allegra because I hardly think cramming two light beam rods up your nose that use "dual-wavelength phototherapy" will do much to relieve congestion, runny nose, watery eyes and headaches. Even if you are desperate and willing to try anything, the manufacturer claims that it takes three applications at three minutes a pop over the course of a month to generate improvement. Sounds like a waste of $US60 if you ask me. [Expertverdict via TRFJ via Ubergizmo]