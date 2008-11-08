LG Bluetooth TV Is Obvious but Necessary Evolution of Television

Today in Korea, LG debuted a "Bluetooth Digital Television" allowing a user to either listen to the TV with a stereo Bluetooth headset or change the channel with makeshift Bluetooth remotes (like an LG phone, for instance). We've already seen Bluetooth and similar frequencies exploited by this generation of game consoles, and given its advantages over IR (no need for line of sight and the clarity of data transfer), we really hope that LG starts a new trend. The BDTV will be available in Europe soon, but not the US. [Aving]