You've only got four and a half days left to get your entry in for our Gizmo-grow competition for your chance to win a 42-inch LG LCD TV. That's still plenty of time to get the Giz Logo from the original competition post and then head outside to somehow share the Giz with the world, viral style.

Seriously, this could be the easiest 42-Inch LCD TV you'll ever win, so make sure you send photographic or video evidence to [email protected] before 5pm on Friday.

[Gizmo-grow]