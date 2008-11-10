The Christmas ads are already hitting the airwaves, so it's only fair that we bring you this LED circuit board menorah way to early too. There are few surprises with this 14cm tall by 23cm wide menorah, other than the geek factor that comes alongside celebrating eight crazy nights with a motherboard and some LEDs. For $US25 you too can celebrate Hanukkah 2.0. [Fred Flares via Technabob]
LED Motherboard Menorah Is Hanukkah 2.0
