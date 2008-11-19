LED Bracelet Flashlight Frees Up Both Hands For Work

Most of you probably know how annoying it is to work on something like an engine or a computer with a flashlight in one hand and a tool in the other. This bracelet helps free up both hands using four built-in LEDs—and it comes in packs of two so you can wear one on each wrist while you work. It's a great idea, but I suppose your friends and fellow mechanics will be unable to risk a joke or two at your expense. Something like: "did you forget your purse today?" and "where's the rave party boy?" Available for $US20. [Computer Gear via BookofJoe via Coolest Gadgets]