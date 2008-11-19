LED Bracelet Flashlight Frees Up Both Hands For Work

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Most of you probably know how annoying it is to work on something like an engine or a computer with a flashlight in one hand and a tool in the other. This bracelet helps free up both hands using four built-in LEDs—and it comes in packs of two so you can wear one on each wrist while you work. It's a great idea, but I suppose your friends and fellow mechanics will be unable to risk a joke or two at your expense. Something like: "did you forget your purse today?" and "where's the rave party boy?" Available for $US20. [Computer Gear via BookofJoe via Coolest Gadgets]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

