LAVA Future Hotel Room Is Perfect for Dr. Dave Bowman

Created by LAVA architects—the people who designed the Beijing Water Cube and the spectacular Michael Schumacher tower—and the work organisation branch of the Fraunhofer Institute—who brought you the MP3 standard—this Future Hotel Room belongs to a set of a Kubrick movie full of monoliths and monkeys. It's not just looks, however: The room has been designed to "investigate the interfaces between architecture, technology and the human body." One of these interactions is the use of lighting.

Using LED lighting, the designers argue that the would be able to reduce jet-lag on guests. The room also includes an active comfort bed (read "bed with fancy vibrating apparatus"), an intelligent mirror, and a personal spa area. [Dezeen]