LAVA Future Hotel Room Is Perfect for Dr. Dave Bowman

Created by LAVA architects—the people who designed the Beijing Water Cube and the spectacular Michael Schumacher tower—and the work organisation branch of the Fraunhofer Institute—who brought you the MP3 standard—this Future Hotel Room belongs to a set of a Kubrick movie full of monoliths and monkeys. It's not just looks, however: The room has been designed to "investigate the interfaces between architecture, technology and the human body." One of these interactions is the use of lighting.

Using LED lighting, the designers argue that the would be able to reduce jet-lag on guests. The room also includes an active comfort bed (read "bed with fancy vibrating apparatus"), an intelligent mirror, and a personal spa area. [Dezeen]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

