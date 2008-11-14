Last Call iPhone App Wants You To Get Drunk Responsibly

Similar to other drunk-calculating iPhone apps, Last Call determines how smashed you are by your weight and how many drinks you've knocked back. However, unlike all those other apps, it's free, it also calculates your drunkenness by the specific type of alcoholic beverage you've consumed, and it gives you options on what to do next now that you're super drunk. If you've had a few too many drinks to drive, you can press a button on the app that'll call a taxi for you. And if you've disregarded the taxi button, there's another button that'll help you to find a local lawyer for when you get that DUI, tsk tsk. [Wired]