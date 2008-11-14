How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Last Call iPhone App Wants You To Get Drunk Responsibly

Similar to other drunk-calculating iPhone apps, Last Call determines how smashed you are by your weight and how many drinks you've knocked back. However, unlike all those other apps, it's free, it also calculates your drunkenness by the specific type of alcoholic beverage you've consumed, and it gives you options on what to do next now that you're super drunk. If you've had a few too many drinks to drive, you can press a button on the app that'll call a taxi for you. And if you've disregarded the taxi button, there's another button that'll help you to find a local lawyer for when you get that DUI, tsk tsk. [Wired]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles