Lasers: The Only Way to Carve a Pumpkin

You could risk cutting yourself with a knife. Or you could buy one of those mini saw kits that always break off in the pumpkin. Or, if you really want to misuse company/lab equipment, you can requisition a laser cutter to carve your Halloween pumpkins. That's what Doug did, and he has no regrets other than that the results "smell bad."

And yes, that laser is powerful enough to slice straight through pumpkin flesh:



You can see more gorgeous laser pumpkin photos by hitting the link. [Gallery via MAKE]