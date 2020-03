Instructables user noahw used an Epilog etcher to lase an imprint of his hands and forearms, eternally vigilant in home row position, onto the top case of his PowerBook G4. Noah says that typing on top of his own hands is "a little freaky" (as is the brownish mildewy patina on the etched keys, ahem) but if you are looking for something to bring your Mavis Beacon score up the extra five points you've been seeking, this could be it. [Instructables]