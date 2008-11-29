Laser-Cut Apple Apple Mac Mini Pie Probably Runs On Vanilla OS X Ice Cream

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I know. Apple pie is probably the last thing you want to hear about after yesterday's stuffing, but bear with me on this one, because it is absolutely worth the nausea. In fact, it has made me hungry again. Evil Mad Scientist's Lenore M. Edman wanted to do an Apple Apple Mac mini pie, and while her idea is nothing new, her implementation literally breaks the mold: She used a 45 watt carbon-dioxide laser to cut a lattice across the Apple logo. Why?

That's why. The open Apple logo gets deformed while cooking in the oven. So she thought her pie needed an engineering twist to be perfect.

Using a lattice across the shape keeps it from deforming too much as it bakes. You can cut out the logo with a hobby knife or a carefully formed cookie cutter. We went alpha-geek on it and put it in the 45 watt carbon-dioxide laser.

laser cutter

As you can see, it worked perfectly. I wonder if Phil will let people etch their pastries at the Gizmodo Gallery. [Evil Mad Scientist — Pictures by Lenore M. Edman — Thanks Lola]

