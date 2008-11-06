LaCie's Internet Space a Beautiful Slab of Networked Storage

Networked storage is not a new jig (check out our excellent how-to to get your own set up), but it's never been more beautifully designed than LaCie's Internet Space, which is a simple glossy white or black slab that makes even Apple's Time Capsule look overdone. LaCie's first NAS only holds has 500GB or 1TB options and comes with fairly standard media syncing and access software, but you're not really buying it for what's inside anyway (beyond the gigs). [LaCie via New Launches via Electric Pig]