LaCie's Internet Space a Beautiful Slab of Networked Storage

Networked storage is not a new jig (check out our excellent how-to to get your own set up), but it's never been more beautifully designed than LaCie's Internet Space, which is a simple glossy white or black slab that makes even Apple's Time Capsule look overdone. LaCie's first NAS only holds has 500GB or 1TB options and comes with fairly standard media syncing and access software, but you're not really buying it for what's inside anyway (beyond the gigs). [LaCie via New Launches via Electric Pig]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

