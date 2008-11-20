Konica Minolta Working on Thumbdrive-Sized Projector

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It appears that Konica Minolta will take mini-projector one-upsmanship to the next level with a new device that measures about 4cm long, 2cm wide, and only .76cm thick—roughly the size of a smallish thumbdrive. When all is said and done, Konica believes that this new projector will be able to throw 20-inch colour images in XGA resolution at distances of about 20 24-inches away from the screen and use less than 1-watt of power while operating. Unfortunately, the device will not be ready for public consumption for another 2 or 3 years, which opens up the door for another company to one-up their one-up. [Nikkei-subcription via Crunchgear via ComputerWorld]

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

