Konica Minolta Working on Thumbdrive-Sized Projector

It appears that Konica Minolta will take mini-projector one-upsmanship to the next level with a new device that measures about 4cm long, 2cm wide, and only .76cm thick—roughly the size of a smallish thumbdrive. When all is said and done, Konica believes that this new projector will be able to throw 20-inch colour images in XGA resolution at distances of about 20 24-inches away from the screen and use less than 1-watt of power while operating. Unfortunately, the device will not be ready for public consumption for another 2 or 3 years, which opens up the door for another company to one-up their one-up. [Nikkei-subcription via Crunchgear via ComputerWorld]