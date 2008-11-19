If there's anything that makes me squeal like a little girl on a pixie stick high, it's watching videos of pets playing with gadgets. This little kitty uses the family Roomba as its own amusement park ride, presumably vacuuming up the mess it sheds everyday on the side. I'm not sure how they managed to get it so close to something so noisy—my own cat freaks out every time the doorbell rings. [Neatorama]
Kitty Cat Hitches Ride on Back of a Roomba
Trending Stories Right Now
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.