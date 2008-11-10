Kindle Goes All Old-Fashioned, With Periscope Booklight Case

Maybe I'm wrong, but a big part of the goodness of the Kindle e-reader is it's easy-to-carryness, and its whizzy digital modernity: That's where this Periscope Lighted Folio for Kindle gizmo has me confused. Because at one stroke it seems to take the Kindle soaring back 20 years, with a faux-leather case with built-in notepad and pen-holder, and a periscope retracting LED reading light. Sure it'll run for 40 hours from three AAA batteries, but it's $US50. Just turn on a bedside light, why don't you? [PocketLint]