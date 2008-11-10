Kindle Goes All Old-Fashioned, With Periscope Booklight Case

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Maybe I'm wrong, but a big part of the goodness of the Kindle e-reader is it's easy-to-carryness, and its whizzy digital modernity: That's where this Periscope Lighted Folio for Kindle gizmo has me confused. Because at one stroke it seems to take the Kindle soaring back 20 years, with a faux-leather case with built-in notepad and pen-holder, and a periscope retracting LED reading light. Sure it'll run for 40 hours from three AAA batteries, but it's $US50. Just turn on a bedside light, why don't you? [PocketLint]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

