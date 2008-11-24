Key Fob Displays Your Crazy Driving Habits

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The Lemur Autovision is a key fob that records and displays a driver's habits, including miles driven, average speed and the frequency of braking. With a base transmitter hooking into the car's on-board diagnostics port, all information is fed directly (and accurately) from your car's computer to the LCD dongle itself. Priced at $US80, it's either a crappy way to spy on your kids or a convenient manner to track and curb your own bad driving. You decide, just don't run me over in the family Camaro. [Lemur via OhGizmo!]

