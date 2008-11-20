In recent years, that vast majority of thumbdrive "innovations" have been...well...non-technical. However, Kanguru has actually done something useful by integrating an eSATA plug with a standard USB 2.0 drive. For folks with eSATA capability, that means performance speeds that are several times faster than USB. The drive even comes packaged with an eSATA + Power bracket and an eSATA + Power cable for easy hookup. The drives are shipping now in 16GB ($US85) and 32GB ($US120) varieties with a 64GB version slated for January of 2009. [Marketwatch]
Kanguru's e-Flash Drive Can Handle USB and eSATA
