Kami Kami Sensor Counts Your Kids Chews, No Kidding

It's been a long time since I've heard anyone reference the old saying "You must chew every mouthful 15 times"...but those memories of childhood arguments with my parents have just come roaring back when I spotted the Kami Kami chew counter. No, seriously: this gizmo really is a counter that you strap to your kids and it counts how often they're chewing. It emits "encouraging" noises after 30 and 1,000 counts, and comes in two sizes from manufacturer Nitto Kagaku, suitable for younger or middle-school aged kids. Both cost about $US110, and are likely Japan-only items. Thank goodness. [JapanToday via Crunchgear]