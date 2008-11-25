JVC's Splashproof Speakers Protect Your MP3 Player Too With Plastic Wrap



Waterproof MP3 speakers aren't new, but compared to some of the earlier offers, JVC's SP-AW303 speaker box is neat and has an unusual design feature: plastic wrap. Sure, it's not exactly Saran wrap, but the thin transparent membrane is designed to pin your MP3 player safely inside while letting you prod its buttons. The whole box is bathroom-proof, and has a couple of 28mm battery-powered speakers that're good for about six and a half hours of playing. There's also a remote, though what it controls on your MP3 player is a mystery (volume alone, I suspect). Out now in blue, white or pink for $US80. [Audiocubes via OhGizmo]