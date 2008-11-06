JVC DLA-RS2 is 'World's First' Home 3D Projector

3D displays may or may not be the next big thing in home entertainment, but JVC has just announced the first 3D projector intended for home theatres. Needing no special glasses, the JVC DLA-RS2 uses D-ILA projection (that's similar to LCD) and stereoscopic video processing to offer a 1080p 3D viewing experience.

Details are light on the projector for now, but we know it uses second gen SENSIO 3D technology at its core, and manages a contrast ratio of 30,000:1. Obviously the projector requires 3D content to make the pretty images, but that content can be encoded as a normal 2D video signal to make the projector/media compatible with existing DVD/Blu-ray home entertainment infrastructures.

There's no word on pricing yet, but the JVC DLA-RS2 will be available sometime in 2009.