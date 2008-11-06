Junk 4GB Of Stuff in The Trunks of Lupin The Third And Gundam

Anime fans can now store information on two of the genre's most famous characters—Lupin the Third and Gundam. Both USB figurines come with little extra accessories (like a pistol for Lupin and a shield for Gundam) and store 4GB of stuff. When you want to use them, twist their legs into sitting position and a USB port will pop out the back. Yeah, you're loading info into Lupin and Gundam's butts. Got a problem with that? The Gundam USB will be available in late November, and the Lupin one will come mid-December. Pricing was not yet available. [Buffalo Japan via Akihabara News]