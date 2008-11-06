How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Junk 4GB Of Stuff in The Trunks of Lupin The Third And Gundam

Anime fans can now store information on two of the genre's most famous characters—Lupin the Third and Gundam. Both USB figurines come with little extra accessories (like a pistol for Lupin and a shield for Gundam) and store 4GB of stuff. When you want to use them, twist their legs into sitting position and a USB port will pop out the back. Yeah, you're loading info into Lupin and Gundam's butts. Got a problem with that? The Gundam USB will be available in late November, and the Lupin one will come mid-December. Pricing was not yet available. [Buffalo Japan via Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles