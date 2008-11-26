Jet Pack Crosses 450m Long Colorado Canyon, Breaks World Record

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Stuntman, jet pack pilot, and Evel Knievel-wannabe without the Elvis suit Eric Scott has broke a world record by flying 450 metres in 21 seconds over the Royal Gorge in Colorado, 312 metres over the Arkansas River. Pardon my French, but it has to take some balls to do this jump. Some balls and a hydrogen peroxide-powered jet pack with a carbon fibre design.

The jet pack debuted last year, but this has been the first time that it has been used in such a risky stunt, with no safety measures whatsoever for the pilot. It's based on a military design made by Bell Aerosystems back in the sixties. That model wasn't good because it was too heavy, so the people at Jet Pack International—where Eric works—redesigned it using carbon fibre technology.

The result is a jet pack that weights a lot less and, therefore, has more range although not that much: About 33 seconds vs 20 seconds of the old model. I don't know about you, but making a jump over a gorge like this with just 12 seconds of overhead doesn't seem like a lot of fun to me. [Jetpack International via Denver Post and Sky NEws]

